Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) is $4.63, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for ACRX is 16.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. On December 08, 2023, ACRX’s average trading volume was 212.41K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACRX) stock’s latest price update

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.49 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raffi Asadorian – CFO Vince Angotti – CEO Pam Palmer – Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder Conference Call Participants Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright & Co. James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Welcome to the AcelRx third quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

ACRX’s Market Performance

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has seen a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 46.57% gain in the past month and a -12.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.79% for ACRX’s stock, with a -10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRX Trading at 28.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +43.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6332. In addition, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -66.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Sep 11. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 91,805 shares of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,950 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Pamela P, the Chief Medical Officer of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,442 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Palmer Pamela P is holding 30,753 shares at $8,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -57.87, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Based on Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.