Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.98 in comparison to its previous close of 4.47, however, the company has experienced a 16.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Accelerate Diagnostics’ (AXDX) Arc system eliminates the need for overnight culture incubation, drastically reducing the wait time for identification results.

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for AXDX is 7.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AXDX was 22.39K shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX’s stock has seen a 16.90% increase for the week, with a -11.87% drop in the past month and a -26.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for AXDX’s stock, with a -22.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AXDX Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX rose by +16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc saw -28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Phillips Jack, who sale 734 shares at the price of $5.83 back on Oct 13. After this action, Phillips Jack now owns 57,576 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, valued at $4,279 using the latest closing price.

Patience David, the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, sale 96 shares at $5.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Patience David is holding 8,463 shares at $560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.51 for the present operating margin

+25.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc stands at -490.06. The total capital return value is set at -95.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -173.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.