A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 12.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Rob Fink – FNK Investor Relations Dhrupad Trivedi – President and CEO Brian Becker – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gray Powell – BTIG Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Christian Schwab – Craig-Hallum Capital Anja Soderstrom – Sidoti Hendi Susanto – Gabelli Funds Operator Hello. And welcome to the A10 Networks’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) Right Now?

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) is $15.33, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for ATEN is 68.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATEN on December 08, 2023 was 794.33K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN stock saw an increase of 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.24% and a quarterly increase of -14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for A10 Networks Inc (ATEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for ATEN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.29% for the last 200 days.

ATEN Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, A10 Networks Inc saw -24.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 15,729 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 491,814 shares of A10 Networks Inc, valued at $199,916 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc, sale 5,151 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 85,307 shares at $62,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 22.41, with 10.97 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.