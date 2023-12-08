A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Stock Records 11.14% Quarterly Movement

The stock of A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has gone up by 3.52% for the week, with a 10.42% rise in the past month and a 11.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for AOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.70% for AOS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) is $76.56, which is -$1.45 below the current market price. The public float for AOS is 120.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AOS on December 08, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

AOS) stock’s latest price update

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has surge by 0.94relation to previous closing price of 77.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-07 that Josh Brown, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO, and Bill Baruch, Blue Line Capital Founder, join CNBC’s “Halftime Report” to discuss their latest trades in the housing and commodities market.

AOS Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.57. In addition, A.O. Smith Corp. saw 36.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from SMITH MARK D, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $76.01 back on Nov 22. After this action, SMITH MARK D now owns 114,548 shares of A.O. Smith Corp., valued at $205,227 using the latest closing price.

WOLF IDELLE K, the Director of A.O. Smith Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF IDELLE K is holding 47,954 shares at $76,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A.O. Smith Corp. stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 16.48, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.