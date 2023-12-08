17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ) has gone down by -20.75% for the week, with a -37.32% drop in the past month and a -44.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.95% for YQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.03% for YQ’s stock, with a -54.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YQ is -0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for YQ is $11.42, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for YQ is 40.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YQ on December 08, 2023 was 26.29K shares.

YQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) has decreased by -22.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Lara Zhao – Investor Relations Manager Michael Du – Director & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good evening and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by for 17EdTech’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

YQ Trading at -37.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.23%, as shares sank -35.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5563. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR saw -79.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.76 for the present operating margin

+61.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR stands at -33.49. The total capital return value is set at -24.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.04. Equity return is now at value -44.25, with -34.33 for asset returns.

Based on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ), the company’s capital structure generated 3.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 15.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.