Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has seen a 12.85% increase in the past week, with a 20.30% gain in the past month, and a -10.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for ZG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.28% for ZG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZG is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZG is $47.14, which is $2.69 above the current price. The public float for ZG is 53.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZG on December 07, 2023 was 554.94K shares.

ZG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) has surged by 2.21 when compared to previous closing price of 43.49, but the company has seen a 12.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Zillow (ZG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZG Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +20.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.28. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 42.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,222 shares at the price of $45.19 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 63,736 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $100,417 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc, sale 3,865 shares at $43.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 44,604 shares at $167,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.