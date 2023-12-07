Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) by analysts is $22.52, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of WDS was 562.22K shares.

WDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 19.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-07 that Australia’s two largest oil and gas companies, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS, LSE:WDS, OTC:WOPEF) and Santos have confirmed they are in merger talks, with a potential deal worth around A$80 billion (£42bn, US$53bn). Woodside and Santos said that they had opened talks over a potential merger that, if consummated, would largely consolidate Australia’s LNG sector into one company.

WDS’s Market Performance

WDS’s stock has fallen by -5.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.73% and a quarterly drop of -21.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for WDS’s stock, with a -16.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WDS Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.43. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR saw -21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.