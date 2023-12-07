WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) has increased by 2.12 when compared to last closing price of 11.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that WK Kellogg impressed investors with its first financial report as a standalone company after it was spun off from Kellanova, formerly known as the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), in October. Shares of the cereal giant – whose brands include Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Brand, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Kashi – moved higher as WK Kellogg’s third quarter revenue and earnings topped estimates, up 3.5% at US$10.83.

Is It Worth Investing in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WK Kellogg Co (KLG) by analysts is $11.50, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for KLG is 70.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KLG was 2.24M shares.

KLG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for WK Kellogg Co (KLG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for KLG’s stock, with a 4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLG Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG rose by +2.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -31.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLG starting from Brice Sherry, who purchase 3,150 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Nov 22. After this action, Brice Sherry now owns 9,335 shares of WK Kellogg Co, valued at $37,019 using the latest closing price.

Brice Sherry, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of WK Kellogg Co, purchase 5,580 shares at $10.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brice Sherry is holding 6,185 shares at $60,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WK Kellogg Co stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.