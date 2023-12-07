What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kura Oncology Inc’s (KURA) Stock

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has gone up by 16.65% for the week, with a 23.14% rise in the past month and a 11.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.59% for KURA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.74% for KURA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KURA is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KURA is $28.05, which is $16.98 above than the current price. The public float for KURA is 65.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.52% of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on December 07, 2023 was 746.01K shares.

KURA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has increased by 2.50 when compared to last closing price of 10.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KURA Trading at 25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Malley Thomas, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malley Thomas now owns 139,557 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

DALE STEPHEN, the Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DALE STEPHEN is holding 27,675 shares at $128,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -29.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.80. Equity return is now at value -33.65, with -31.02 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.