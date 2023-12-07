What Recent Market Trends Mean for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (CHD) Stock

The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 7.65% gain in the past month, and a -3.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of 1.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHD is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHD is $96.11, which is $4.59 above the current price. The public float for CHD is 245.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on December 07, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.04relation to previous closing price of 93.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. This month, I’m presenting high-quality stocks with the highest defensiveness scores based on a scoring system developed by David Van Knapp. I ranked candidates by considering, in turn, their Dividend Safety Scores and their Beta measure of volatility.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $99 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHD Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.00. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. saw 16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Read Michael, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Read Michael now owns 0 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., valued at $432,000 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL MATTHEW, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., sale 132,881 shares at $96.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that FARRELL MATTHEW is holding 112,444 shares at $12,756,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.