Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a 2.68% increase in the past week, with a 7.27% gain in the past month, and a 9.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for WAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for WAB’s stock, with a 12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) is above average at 28.10x. The 36-month beta value for WAB is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WAB is $130.00, which is $11.71 above than the current price. The public float for WAB is 177.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of WAB on December 07, 2023 was 875.55K shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB)'s stock price has declined by -0.48% in relation to previous closing price of 118.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $150 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.65. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Kubacki Kristine, who sale 1,141 shares at the price of $115.19 back on Nov 29. After this action, Kubacki Kristine now owns 3,052 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $131,432 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 8,575 shares at $116.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 34,914 shares at $997,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.