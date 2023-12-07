Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has decreased by -14.99 when compared to last closing price of 8.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Tap four stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include AMC Entertainment (AMC), DocuSign (DOCU), Vivid Seats (SEAT), Lamb Weston (LW) and Fiverr International (FVRR).

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SEAT is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEAT is $10.90, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 41.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.18% of that float. The average trading volume for SEAT on December 07, 2023 was 699.40K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT’s stock has seen a -16.32% decrease for the week, with a -4.42% drop in the past month and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for Vivid Seats Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.13% for SEAT’s stock, with a -6.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,792 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Oct 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 78,263 shares of Vivid Seats Inc, valued at $10,627 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc, sale 1,137 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 50,359 shares at $6,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc stands at +4.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.