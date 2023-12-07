Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GV is 10.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GV on December 07, 2023 was 533.97K shares.

GV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) has dropped by -8.83 compared to previous close of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

GV’s Market Performance

GV’s stock has fallen by -7.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.82% and a quarterly drop of -41.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.94% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.76% for GV’s stock, with a -71.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at -17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1430. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -67.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stands at -41.20. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV), the company’s capital structure generated 401.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.04. Total debt to assets is 52.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.