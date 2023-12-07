Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has seen a -2.84% decrease in the past week, with a -49.33% drop in the past month, and a -53.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.75% for VRPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.25% for VRPX’s stock, with a -53.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRPX is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRPX is $2.00, which is $1.62 above than the current price. The public float for VRPX is 8.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of VRPX on December 07, 2023 was 46.93K shares.

VRPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has decreased by -7.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

VRPX Trading at -45.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -51.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5755. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -38.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

The total capital return value is set at -80.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.09. Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -74.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.