Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNOM is $36.73, which is $7.4 above the current price. VNOM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of VNOM on December 07, 2023 was 571.77K shares.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 30.17. However, the company has seen a -4.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a debt-free stock, which is almost impossible to find. You may buy ACGL, CB, VNOM, TNK & LMB that have a low debt-to-equity ratio.

VNOM’s Market Performance

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has experienced a -4.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.16% rise in the past month, and a 3.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for VNOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for VNOM’s stock, with a 5.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNOM Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.26. In addition, Viper Energy Inc saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast, who sale 9,018,760 shares at the price of $28.70 back on Nov 16. After this action, Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast now owns 0 shares of Viper Energy Inc, valued at $258,838,412 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Inc, sale 1,810,400 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 7,002,347 shares at $54,360,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.81 for the present operating margin

+78.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Inc stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 22.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 83.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.54. Total debt to assets is 19.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.