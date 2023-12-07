Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a -3.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-15 that WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Interested parties can access a.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) by analysts is $1.20, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for RBOT is 82.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RBOT was 600.77K shares.

RBOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has seen a -3.60% decrease in the past week, with a -37.88% drop in the past month, and a -71.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.22% for RBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.86% for RBOT’s stock, with a -82.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBOT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RBOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RBOT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBOT Trading at -33.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -33.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBOT fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3157. In addition, Vicarious Surgical Inc saw -86.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBOT starting from Kelly William John, who sale 4,984 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 06. After this action, Kelly William John now owns 534,221 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc, valued at $2,219 using the latest closing price.

Kelly William John, the CFO and Treasurer of Vicarious Surgical Inc, sale 4,858 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kelly William John is holding 539,205 shares at $2,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBOT

The total capital return value is set at -75.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value -63.78, with -48.91 for asset returns.

Based on Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 11.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.