Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 8.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is above average at 728.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) is $10.56, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for VIAV is 219.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIAV on December 07, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has seen a 4.10% increase in the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a -15.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.78% for VIAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -20.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from SCRIVANICH LUKE M, who sale 15,396 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Sep 28. After this action, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now owns 45,664 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $139,796 using the latest closing price.

RONDINONE RALPH, the SVP Global Operations NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc, sale 13,570 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that RONDINONE RALPH is holding 32,722 shares at $123,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.96 for the present operating margin

+56.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 0.41, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.