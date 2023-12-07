Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) is $34.33, which is $10.3 above the current market price. The public float for VRNT is 62.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNT on December 07, 2023 was 759.16K shares.

VRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) has plunged by -0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 24.26, but the company has seen a -4.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Although the revenue and EPS for Verint (VRNT) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended October 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

VRNT’s Market Performance

Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) has seen a -4.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.20% gain in the past month and a -3.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for VRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for VRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -24.08% for the last 200 days.

VRNT Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, Verint Systems, Inc. saw -33.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from Highlander Grant A, who sale 730 shares at the price of $23.57 back on Sep 18. After this action, Highlander Grant A now owns 85,092 shares of Verint Systems, Inc., valued at $17,206 using the latest closing price.

BODNER DAN, the Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems, Inc., sale 5,829 shares at $24.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BODNER DAN is holding 1,005,645 shares at $145,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+64.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems, Inc. stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.83. Equity return is now at value 1.13, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.