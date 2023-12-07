Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s (STRM) Stock

In the past week, STRM stock has gone up by 9.59%, with a monthly decline of -3.03% and a quarterly plunge of -68.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.07% for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for STRM stock, with a simple moving average of -73.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) by analysts is $1.25, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for STRM is 43.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of STRM was 335.27K shares.

STRM) stock’s latest price update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.54relation to previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that Atlanta, GA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today that it will release its financial results for the three month period ended October 31, 2023 on Wednesday December 13, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STRM Trading at -32.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3090. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc saw -79.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.92 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc stands at -45.72. The total capital return value is set at -23.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.80. Equity return is now at value -36.02, with -19.47 for asset returns.

Based on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM), the company’s capital structure generated 27.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.54. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.