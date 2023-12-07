Understanding the 8.95% Volatility Levels of Akoya Biosciences Inc’s (AKYA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) has gone down by -6.52% for the week, with a 13.16% rise in the past month and a -5.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.95% for AKYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for AKYA’s stock, with a -30.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) is $10.38, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for AKYA is 22.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKYA on December 07, 2023 was 152.53K shares.

AKYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) has decreased by -6.32 when compared to last closing price of 4.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Priyam Shah – Head of Investor Relations Brian McKelligon – Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ek – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edmund Tu – Morgan Stanley Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Timothy Chiang – Capital One Mason Carrico – Stephens Inc. Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Akoya Biosciences Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AKYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKYA Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKYA fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Akoya Biosciences Inc saw -55.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKYA starting from McKelligon Brian, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Nov 20. After this action, McKelligon Brian now owns 152,563 shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc, valued at $32,901 using the latest closing price.

Pla Frederic, the Chief Operating Officer of Akoya Biosciences Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $4.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Pla Frederic is holding 20,000 shares at $92,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.44 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoya Biosciences Inc stands at -94.37. The total capital return value is set at -45.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.62. Equity return is now at value -104.18, with -40.37 for asset returns.

Based on Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA), the company’s capital structure generated 129.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 43.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.