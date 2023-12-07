Understanding the 6.95% Volatility Levels of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, TNDM stock has gone up by 12.16%, with a monthly gain of 45.20% and a quarterly plunge of -12.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.79% for TNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is $28.40, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 64.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNDM on December 07, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.06 in relation to its previous close of 21.16. However, the company has experienced a 12.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Investors remain optimistic about Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), backed by upcoming innovative launches, including Mobi and the new integrated CGM offering.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNDM Trading at 20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +36.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM rose by +12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.55. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Allen Dick, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Nov 27. After this action, Allen Dick now owns 19,962 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $94,778 using the latest closing price.

Vosseller Leigh, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 6,200 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Vosseller Leigh is holding 11,860 shares at $95,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -56.66, with -20.98 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.