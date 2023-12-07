Understanding the 5.49% Volatility Levels of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RCKT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has gone up by 13.04% for the week, with a 29.60% rise in the past month and a 62.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.49% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.38% for RCKT stock, with a simple moving average of 34.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCKT is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCKT is $52.27, which is $26.44 above than the current price. The public float for RCKT is 81.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. The average trading volume of RCKT on December 07, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

RCKT) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT)’s stock price has increased by 2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 25.31. However, the company has seen a 13.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Rocket (RCKT) gains 40% in three months on positive regulatory updates on its key candidates.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $65 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKT Trading at 29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +26.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.09. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Makker Gotham, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Nov 15. After this action, Makker Gotham now owns 1,296,497 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $450,646 using the latest closing price.

Militello John, the of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 564 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Militello John is holding 8,760 shares at $9,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.06. Equity return is now at value -55.63, with -49.73 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 4.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.