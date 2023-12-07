Understanding the 4.14% Volatility Levels of Karuna Therapeutics Inc’s (KRTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) has gone up by 5.79% for the week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month and a 9.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.14% for KRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for KRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KRTX is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRTX is $264.33, which is $62.04 above than the current price. The public float for KRTX is 32.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume of KRTX on December 07, 2023 was 245.56K shares.

KRTX) stock’s latest price update

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 208.80. However, the company has seen a 5.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that If approved, Karuna’s (KRTX) KarXT will be the first new mechanism of action to treat schizophrenia in several decades. A final decision is expected in September 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $225 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRTX Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +14.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.89. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from Brannan Stephen K., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $177.85 back on Nov 08. After this action, Brannan Stephen K. now owns 33,650 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc, valued at $889,260 using the latest closing price.

Brannan Stephen K., the Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $173.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Brannan Stephen K. is holding 31,150 shares at $866,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2723.29 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc stands at -2597.88. The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.77. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -30.31 for asset returns.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,134.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.