Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR): A Technical Analysis

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) is $16.74, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for TOUR is 112.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on December 07, 2023 was 112.39K shares.

The stock price of Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) has dropped by -6.18 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that NANJING, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on November 21, 2023. Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) has seen a -8.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.48% decline in the past month and a -35.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for TOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.19% for TOUR’s stock, with a -42.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9193. In addition, Tuniu Corp ADR saw -45.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Equity return is now at value 2.45, with 1.31 for asset returns.

To put it simply, Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.