Trading Update: Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Stock Endures 12.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has gone down by -1.18% for the week, with a -11.81% drop in the past month and a -37.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.88% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for SOPA stock, with a simple moving average of -57.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Society Pass Inc (SOPA) by analysts is $2.25, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 12.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SOPA was 688.42K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.77 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that There are growth ideas and then there are the top hypergrowth stocks to buy, enterprises that provide zero guarantees other than raising your blood pressure. So, if you already have high blood pressure, investing in the hypergrowth sector will almost surely be hazardous to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOPA Trading at -14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2702. In addition, Society Pass Inc saw -73.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Inc stands at -599.52. The total capital return value is set at -112.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.53. Equity return is now at value -116.07, with -72.40 for asset returns.

Based on Society Pass Inc (SOPA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.