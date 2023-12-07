Trading Update: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock Endures 2.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has gone up by 2.10% for the week, with a 24.29% rise in the past month and a 15.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) by analysts is $71.76, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 84.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PLNT was 2.02M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 68.30. However, the company has experienced a 2.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-05 that As we approach the end of 2023, the time for New Year’s resolutions is upon us. With the Ozempic weight-loss trend in full swing, it’s no surprise that many consumers will be making New Year’s resolutions to join a gym and get in shape.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at 20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.66. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw -12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.