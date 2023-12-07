Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 94.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-20 that The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 53.94x. The 36-month beta value for TW is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TW is $98.07, which is $5.38 above than the current price. The public float for TW is 113.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume of TW on December 07, 2023 was 852.88K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stock saw an increase of -2.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly increase of 8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for TW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.92. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 42.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Zucker Scott, who sale 3,048 shares at the price of $95.61 back on Dec 01. After this action, Zucker Scott now owns 29,719 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $291,419 using the latest closing price.

Bruni Enrico, the Managing Director, Europe/Asia of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 6,516 shares at $95.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Bruni Enrico is holding 61,478 shares at $619,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.