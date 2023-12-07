Torm Plc (TRMD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has plunged by -2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 27.28, but the company has seen a -5.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that TORM is one of the highest-quality names available in the product tanker space, with an excellent track record of capital allocation and generous shareholder returns. If the current product tanker earnings can be sustained, the forward dividend yield is around 20%. The fundamentals of the tanker market are expected to remain strong over the next 2-3 years because of constrained supply.

Is It Worth Investing in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Right Now?

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Torm Plc (TRMD) is $38.35, which is $11.7 above the current market price. The public float for TRMD is 30.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMD on December 07, 2023 was 525.07K shares.

TRMD’s Market Performance

TRMD’s stock has seen a -5.50% decrease for the week, with a -11.14% drop in the past month and a 4.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Torm Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.50% for TRMD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, Torm Plc saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.72 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torm Plc stands at +38.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.17. Equity return is now at value 44.74, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Torm Plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 64.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.17. Total debt to assets is 36.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Torm Plc (TRMD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.