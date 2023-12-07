Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC) has decreased by -9.92 when compared to last closing price of 2.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.48 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7. This compares to loss of $27 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 1.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 59.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIVC on December 07, 2023 was 980.35K shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC stock saw an increase of -21.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.91% and a quarterly increase of -35.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.62% for Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.98% for TIVC’s stock, with a -78.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.74%, as shares surge +49.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -21.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc saw -97.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc stands at -548.70. The total capital return value is set at -111.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.35. Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -108.51 for asset returns.

Based on Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.74. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.