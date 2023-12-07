The Volatility of SFL Corporation Ltd’s (SFL) Stock: A -3.26% Ratio for the Week

The stock of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has gone down by -3.26% for the week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month and a -1.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for SFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for SFL’s stock, with a 9.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFL is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) is $11.50, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for SFL is 103.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On December 07, 2023, SFL’s average trading volume was 704.05K shares.

SFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 11.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Shares of SFL Corporation have experienced a significant rebound since my previous update, notably outperforming the overall market. The company’s robust contracted revenue backlog of $3.4 billion provides predictable cash flows, shielding the company from each asset class’ rate volatility. The stock’s yield has dipped to 8.8% due to the rally, yet it remains highly attractive given SFL’s prospects for sustained dividend growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with Pareto repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to Pareto is $11 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SFL Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd saw 19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 2.74 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.