The Volatility of Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s (NTLA) Stock: A -3.46% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, NTLA stock has gone down by -3.46%, with a monthly gain of 7.95% and a quarterly plunge of -20.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.01% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for NTLA’s stock, with a -19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTLA is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTLA is $76.00, which is $46.14 above the current price. The public float for NTLA is 87.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTLA on December 07, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

The stock price of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) has plunged by -0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 29.90, but the company has seen a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics are considered the top two players in the CRISPR space in the next 1 to 3 years. NTLA focuses on in vivo gene editing and has a comprehensive pipeline targeting various genetic diseases and conditions. CRSP focuses on ex vivo gene editing and has a diverse pipeline targeting different therapeutic areas, including hemoglobinopathies, immuno-oncology, and regenerative medicine.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTLA Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc saw -14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 265 shares at the price of $23.90 back on Oct 31. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 11,996 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,334 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sale 265 shares at $42.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 12,261 shares at $11,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -49.66, with -39.73 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.