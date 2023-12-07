The Volatility of Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (ED) Stock: A 1.90% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has seen a 1.90% increase in the past week, with a 1.23% gain in the past month, and a 3.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for ED.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for ED’s stock, with a -0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is above average at 13.58x. The 36-month beta value for ED is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for ED is $87.33, which is -$4.32 below than the current price. The public float for ED is 344.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of ED on December 07, 2023 was 2.14M shares.
ED) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 91.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that AES’ (AES) sale of coal-fired plant in Vietnam will enable it to expand its footprint in the renewables market, while meeting the growing electricity demand.
Analysts’ Opinion of ED
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $94 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.
ED Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.51. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 26 shares at the price of $90.11 back on Nov 30. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 20,018 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.
HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 26 shares at $90.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,693 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +16.69 for the present operating margin
- +60.98 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.
Conclusion
In summary, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.