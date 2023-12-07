The Impact of Market Fluctuations on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s (VTGN) Stock

The stock of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) has gone up by 29.53% for the week, with a 33.81% rise in the past month and a -31.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.69% for VTGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.96% for VTGN’s stock, with a 18.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) is $13.00, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for VTGN is 24.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTGN on December 07, 2023 was 556.14K shares.

VTGN) stock’s latest price update

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.97 compared to its previous closing price of 4.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark McPartland – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Shawn Singh – Chief Executive Officer Cindy Anderson – Chief Financial Officer Josh Prince – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Tsai – Jefferies Tim Lugo – William Blair Operator Good day, everyone and welcome to today’s Vistagen Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded.

VTGN Trading at 33.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +55.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +33.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc saw 50.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, who purchase 775,756 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Aug 07. After this action, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, valued at $17,961,079 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

The total capital return value is set at -143.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.34. Equity return is now at value -108.75, with -85.60 for asset returns.

Based on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.38. Total debt to assets is 12.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 125.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.