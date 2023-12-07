The Impact of Market Fluctuations on T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) Stock

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a 5.47% gain in the past month, and a -9.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for TROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for TROW’s stock, with a -7.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) by analysts is $89.83, which is -$10.04 below the current market price. The public float for TROW is 218.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.94% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.44M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 100.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that A 4.1% decline in existing home sales for October. A weakened Chicago Fed National Activity index reading.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.80. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Higginbotham Robert C.T., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $96.52 back on Nov 21. After this action, Higginbotham Robert C.T. now owns 30,855 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $3,860,788 using the latest closing price.

Stromberg William J, the Non-Executive COB of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $98.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Stromberg William J is holding 49,000 shares at $984,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.