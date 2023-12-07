The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) Stock

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has gone down by -11.38% for the week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month and a -35.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.06% for QUBT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for QUBT’s stock, with a -31.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is $8.75, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 46.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QUBT on December 07, 2023 was 577.19K shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Much like artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, a quantum computing stock could be explosive. In fact, as just noted by Forbes’ contributor Jim McGregor, “In just five years, quantum computing could take computing and humanity to a new level of knowledge and understanding.

QUBT Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8224. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 896,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 911,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26966.37 for the present operating margin

-18661.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Computing Inc stands at -28451.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.18. Equity return is now at value -48.62, with -43.55 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 252.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.