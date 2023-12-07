The -6.07% Simple Moving Average of Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s (SGBX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has gone down by -27.99% for the week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month and a -34.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.41% for SGBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.35% for SGBX’s stock, with a -6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for SGBX is $2.81, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for SGBX is 10.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SGBX on December 07, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

The stock price of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) has dropped by -7.70 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGBX Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.05%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -28.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5884. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw -27.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -34.10. The total capital return value is set at -30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 51.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.