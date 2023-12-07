The 23.09% Simple Moving Average of Western Alliance Bancorp’s (WAL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, WAL stock has gone up by 4.57%, with a monthly gain of 14.44% and a quarterly surge of 14.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Western Alliance Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.91% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by analysts is $58.14, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for WAL is 107.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of WAL was 1.60M shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 53.71. However, the company has seen a 4.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-22 that KBW analyst Chris McGratty said the bank sees potential upside for at least three regional bank stocks in a tough year for the sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.24. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorp, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.