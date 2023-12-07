The 19.67% Simple Moving Average of KB Home’s (KBH) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has seen a 6.77% increase in the past week, with a 7.86% gain in the past month, and a 10.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for KBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for KBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 7.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KB Home (KBH) is $55.93, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 76.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KBH on December 07, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

KBH) stock’s latest price update

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 55.51, however, the company has experienced a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to KB Home (KBH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

KBH Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.21. In addition, KB Home saw 74.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 17.81, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KB Home (KBH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.