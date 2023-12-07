The -13.88% Decline of Sun Life Financial, Inc.’s (SLF) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has gone up by 0.87% for the week, with a 6.26% rise in the past month and a 5.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for SLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for SLF’s stock, with a 3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) Right Now?

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) by analysts is $53.42, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 583.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SLF was 710.97K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has plunged by -0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 51.22, but the company has seen a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Sun Life’s (SLF) focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses and a strong financial position poise it well for growth.

SLF Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.09. In addition, Sun Life Financial, Inc. saw 9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial, Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 11.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 13.57, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.03. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.