The -13.88% Decline of Progyny Inc’s (PGNY) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Progyny Inc (PGNY) has seen a 7.24% increase in the past week, with a 18.23% gain in the past month, and a -2.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for PGNY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.20% for PGNY’s stock, with a 3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PGNY is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PGNY is $46.25, which is $9.8 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 82.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.88% of that float. The average trading volume for PGNY on December 07, 2023 was 761.51K shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.11 in comparison to its previous close of 35.35, however, the company has experienced a 7.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Progyny (PGNY) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $46 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGNY Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.00. In addition, Progyny Inc saw 17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc, valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Livingston Mark S., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Progyny Inc, sale 25,087 shares at $34.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Livingston Mark S. is holding 49,983 shares at $868,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progyny Inc (PGNY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.