The -13.88% Decline of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd’s (BAM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BAM stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly gain of 16.99% and a quarterly surge of 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.92% for BAM’s stock, with a 10.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 7.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) is $36.29, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 332.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAM on December 07, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

BAM) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has soared by 1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 35.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that The alternative asset management industry is poised to continue growing quickly in the years to come. As a leader within its industry, Brookfield Asset Management should greatly benefit from this promising industry outlook. BAM’s financial fortitude earns it an enviable credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $39 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAM Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw 25.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at +52.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 24.81, with 9.31 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.