Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) by analysts is $5.50, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.76% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TENX was 6.99M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Shares of pharmaceutical specialist Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAD: TENX ) are skyrocketing on Monday amid encouraging regulatory news. More specifically, with a focus on addressing cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, Tenax has received clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its pulmonary hypertension therapeutic.

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has experienced a -11.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 73.95% rise in the past month, and a 1.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.30% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.50% for TENX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

TENX Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +77.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3667. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw -86.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -84.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.