Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) by analysts is $27.00, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 98.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On December 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TDS was 1.39M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.92 compared to its previous closing price of 19.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that As the U.S. Senate rallies to lower broadband costs, it’s a pivotal moment for investors to scrutinize telecom stocks. Amidst this legislative whirlwind, key initiatives have emerged as game-changers.

TDS’s Market Performance

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has experienced a -6.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month, and a -3.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for TDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for TDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.10. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. saw 75.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.33, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.