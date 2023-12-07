TE Connectivity Ltd’s (TEL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a 4.24% rise in the past month and a 2.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TEL is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TEL is $151.18, which is $19.95 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 310.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for TEL on December 07, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

TEL) stock’s latest price update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.19 in relation to its previous close of 129.69. However, the company has experienced a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings call reveals mixed results, with strong automotive sales and robust cash flow, but flat sales and a decline in Commercial Transportation business. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence but faces challenges such as market weaknesses and rising input costs. Financially, TE Connectivity has shown resilience and potential for long-term growth, with steady revenue growth and expanding profit margins. The stock is undervalued compared to peers, offering potential for price appreciation.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.82. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 70,721 shares at the price of $143.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $10,114,433 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 25,025 shares at $122.32 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 22,486 shares at $3,061,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.94 for the present operating margin

+31.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 17.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.79. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.