TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has dropped by -7.09 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The FDA clears TC BioPharm’s (TCBP) investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin a clinical study on its pipeline candidate, TCB008, for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Stock declines.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is $5.61, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for TCBP is 0.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCBP on December 07, 2023 was 457.18K shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP’s stock has seen a -13.36% decrease for the week, with a -93.17% drop in the past month and a -93.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.27% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -73.67% for TCBP’s stock, with a -96.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -88.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -37.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4352. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -99.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.