Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 16.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that TARS has launched a new drug, Xdemvy, for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, with net product sales of $1.7M in the first five weeks following launch. TARS has readouts from three clinical trials due in the next four months, with one due in Q4’23. TARS completed a follow-on offering in August, raising net proceeds of $99.4M. TARS had $246.9M in cash at the end of Q3’23.

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TARS is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TARS is $43.25, which is $27.11 above the current price. The public float for TARS is 22.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TARS on December 07, 2023 was 544.83K shares.

TARS’s Market Performance

TARS stock saw an increase of -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.44% and a quarterly increase of 0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for TARS’s stock, with a -0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TARS Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Wahl Bryan, who sale 8,356 shares at the price of $16.31 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wahl Bryan now owns 31,966 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $136,286 using the latest closing price.

Whitfield Dianne C., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 8,355 shares at $16.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Whitfield Dianne C. is holding 26,784 shares at $136,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -51.69, with -42.63 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.