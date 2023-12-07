Target Global Acquisition I Corp (TGAA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ: TGAA) is above average at 46.87x. The 36-month beta value for TGAA is also noteworthy at 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TGAA is 1.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of TGAA on December 07, 2023 was 29.40K shares.

TGAA) stock’s latest price update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ: TGAA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 11.01. However, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGAA’s Market Performance

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (TGAA) has seen a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.92% gain in the past month and a 3.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for TGAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for TGAA’s stock, with a 4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGAA Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGAA rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, Target Global Acquisition I Corp saw 7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGAA

The total capital return value is set at -0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.92. Equity return is now at value 4.36, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on Target Global Acquisition I Corp (TGAA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Target Global Acquisition I Corp (TGAA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.