Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has plunged by -2.42 when compared to previous closing price of 87.75, but the company has seen a -2.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or the “Company”) announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in investor meetings at the following investor conferences in New York City, NY:

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.20.

The public float for TRGP is 218.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for TRGP on December 07, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stock saw a decrease of -2.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.18% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Targa Resources Corp (TRGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for TRGP’s stock, with a 8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.77. In addition, Targa Resources Corp saw 16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from Muraro Robert, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $89.65 back on Dec 04. After this action, Muraro Robert now owns 184,521 shares of Targa Resources Corp, valued at $224,132 using the latest closing price.

CRISP CHARLES R, the Director of Targa Resources Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $85.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that CRISP CHARLES R is holding 116,524 shares at $255,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Equity return is now at value 35.48, with 4.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.