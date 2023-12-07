Tanger Inc. (SKT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Tanger Inc. (SKT) has seen a 7.25% increase in the past week, with a 12.94% gain in the past month, and a 12.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for SKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for SKT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is 30.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKT is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tanger Inc. (SKT) is $23.86, which is -$2.91 below the current market price. The public float for SKT is 102.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. On December 07, 2023, SKT’s average trading volume was 803.61K shares.

SKT) stock’s latest price update

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 26.72. However, the company has seen a 7.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $26 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKT Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.32. In addition, Tanger Inc. saw 48.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Dec 04. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 901,983 shares of Tanger Inc., valued at $3,937,500 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Inc., sale 10,788 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,051,983 shares at $275,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 18.88, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tanger Inc. (SKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.