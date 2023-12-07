Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYRE is 2.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) is $20.67, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for SYRE is 2.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On December 07, 2023, SYRE’s average trading volume was 51.09K shares.

SYRE) stock’s latest price update

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE)’s stock price has soared by 1.75 in relation to previous closing price of 20.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYRE’s Market Performance

SYRE’s stock has risen by 10.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 104.82% and a quarterly rise of 47.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.99% for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.66% for SYRE’s stock, with a 110.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SYRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYRE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRE Trading at 66.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.73%, as shares surge +111.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRE rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. saw 83.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3640.23 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3598.75. The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.33. Equity return is now at value -163.26, with -197.06 for asset returns.

Based on Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.45. Total debt to assets is 6.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.